Two arrested for offences under the Terrorism Act in Derry

Two arrests have been made for offences under the Terrorism Act in Derry by the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch following searches in the Currynierin area of the city today, 4th February.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation following a report of shots fired in the Tullymore Road area on 11th January.

Two men, aged 37 and 47 were each arrested and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector McCallum said in a statement: “The searches and arrests are part of our investigation into a report of, and video showing, gunshots being fired in the Tullymore Road area.”

“The video, which was circulated, shows a number of masked individuals, holding firearms, and standing next to an Óglaigh na hÉireann flag. One of the individuals fired a number of shots into the air.

“I’m keen to offer assurance that our investigation is ongoing. Likewise, I’m reiterating an appeal to anyone with information to contact officers on 101″.