Defeat for St Eunans in MacLarnon Final

St Eunans College Letterkenny lost out in Thursday evenings MacLarnon Cup Final in Belfast going down 2-12 to 0-5 to St Aquinas Grammer School.

The Letterkenny side were on the back foot from early on in difficult conditions at Queens University Dub Arena.

Before the game there was alot of talk around the travel requirement of St Eunans who had a three hundred plus kilometre round trip while their opposition were only four kilometres from the venue of the decider.

St Eunans have now lost their last two appearances in the final with 2014 their last victory in the Ulster Colleges second tier competition.