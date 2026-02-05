Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Defeat for St Eunans in MacLarnon Final

St Eunans College Letterkenny lost out in Thursday evenings MacLarnon Cup Final in Belfast going down 2-12 to 0-5 to St Aquinas Grammer School.

The Letterkenny side were on the back foot from early on in difficult conditions at Queens University Dub Arena.

Before the game there was alot of talk around the travel requirement of St Eunans who had a three hundred plus kilometre round trip while their opposition were only four kilometres from the venue of the decider.

St Eunans have now lost their last two appearances in the final with 2014 their last victory in the Ulster Colleges second tier competition.

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 5th

5 February 2026
nctlogo
News

A majority of cars pass NCT in Donegal during January

5 February 2026
donegal cancer flights and servcies
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal cancer flight petition reaches the Dáil chamber

5 February 2026
euro giant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal EuroGiant jobs at risk as Labour seeks protections

5 February 2026
