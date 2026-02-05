Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal cancer flight petition reaches the Dáil chamber

Calls to have the current Donegal – Dublin flight schedule remain in situ have been made in the Dáil chamber.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty appealed to the Tánaiste the ensure the Public Obligation Service priorities those who need the flights most, namely those who use the flights for same day travel for medical appointments.

A new draft contract due to be signed this month excludes the midday service.

The petition created by the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services has surpassed 9,000 signatures in two days.

Deputy Doherty is asking the contract be reconsidered:

Tánaiste Simon Harris says he has engaged with the Transport Minister on it:

