Five of Derry City’s top flight games in 2026 could be held at Derry GAA’s Celtic Park

Derry City could play up to five Premier Division fixtures at Celtic Park.

At last night’s fans forum club chairman Philip O’Doherty added the June 26th fixture to the list of matches already slated to be played there.

From April to June – games against Shamrock Rovers, Galway United, St Patrick’s Athletic, Shelbourne and Bohemians look set to be played at the home of Derry GAA.

The club is replacing the artificial 4-G pitch with a new hybrid grass surface.

The Candy Stripes get their 2026 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season up and running with a home game against Sligo Rovers tomorrow night (Friday) at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Top Stories

euro giant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal EuroGiant jobs at risk as Labour seeks protections

5 February 2026
IFA logo
News, Audio

Justice Minister criticises IFA over protests

5 February 2026
Emma Little Pengelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy First Minister says Executive is working to address high suicide rates in NI

5 February 2026
simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over slow pace of flood defence works

5 February 2026
Advertisement

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 282: Elaine Lingard of Emerald Education

5 February 2026
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Judge disappointed only one officer appointed to Gallagher case

5 February 2026

