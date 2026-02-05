Five of Derry City’s top flight games in 2026 could be held at Derry GAA’s Celtic Park

Derry City could play up to five Premier Division fixtures at Celtic Park.

At last night’s fans forum club chairman Philip O’Doherty added the June 26th fixture to the list of matches already slated to be played there.

From April to June – games against Shamrock Rovers, Galway United, St Patrick’s Athletic, Shelbourne and Bohemians look set to be played at the home of Derry GAA.

The club is replacing the artificial 4-G pitch with a new hybrid grass surface.

The Candy Stripes get their 2026 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season up and running with a home game against Sligo Rovers tomorrow night (Friday) at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.