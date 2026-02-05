Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Judge disappointed only one officer appointed to Gallagher case

A judge at Derry Magistrate’s Court today said that he was ‘disappointed’ that there was only one police officer assigned to the case of a priest who is facing sex offences.

58 year old Edward Gallagher of Orchard Park, Lifford had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2nd and April 17th, 2025 and 7 further offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17th.

There are also charges of possessing indecent images of children.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said that no time frame has been identified for the case and said that the full file is not ready.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne gave two weeks to submit a completed file to the court and said he is ‘disappointed’ that only one officer was allocated to a case this size.

The prosecution described the charges as a ‘huge crime’ with 650 pages of communications in police possession.

Gallagher was remanded in custody to appear again on February 19th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

euro giant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal EuroGiant jobs at risk as Labour seeks protections

5 February 2026
IFA logo
News, Audio

Justice Minister criticises IFA over protests

5 February 2026
Emma Little Pengelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy First Minister says Executive is working to address high suicide rates in NI

5 February 2026
simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over slow pace of flood defence works

5 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

euro giant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal EuroGiant jobs at risk as Labour seeks protections

5 February 2026
IFA logo
News, Audio

Justice Minister criticises IFA over protests

5 February 2026
Emma Little Pengelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy First Minister says Executive is working to address high suicide rates in NI

5 February 2026
simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over slow pace of flood defence works

5 February 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 282: Elaine Lingard of Emerald Education

5 February 2026
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Judge disappointed only one officer appointed to Gallagher case

5 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube