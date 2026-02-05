Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Justice Minister criticises IFA over protests

 

The Justice Minister says the Irish Farmers’ Association is wrong to call for the removal of the Chair of Bord Bia.

IFA members have occupied Bord Bia’s offices in Dublin as part of an ongoing demonstration calling for Larry Murrin to be removed from his position as chair of the State agency.

Farmers are also staging a protest at Leinster House today, as the CEO of Dawn Farm Foods answers questions from the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee over why his company imported one per cent of its beef from Brazil.

Minister Jim O’Callaghan says the IFA has crossed a line…………………..

 

Irish Farmers Association president, Francie Gorman, is one of those protesting outside the Dáil………………

euro giant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal EuroGiant jobs at risk as Labour seeks protections

5 February 2026
IFA logo
News, Audio

Justice Minister criticises IFA over protests

5 February 2026
Emma Little Pengelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy First Minister says Executive is working to address high suicide rates in NI

5 February 2026
simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over slow pace of flood defence works

5 February 2026
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 282: Elaine Lingard of Emerald Education

5 February 2026
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Judge disappointed only one officer appointed to Gallagher case

5 February 2026

