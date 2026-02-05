Justice Minister criticises IFA over protests

The Justice Minister says the Irish Farmers’ Association is wrong to call for the removal of the Chair of Bord Bia.

IFA members have occupied Bord Bia’s offices in Dublin as part of an ongoing demonstration calling for Larry Murrin to be removed from his position as chair of the State agency.

Farmers are also staging a protest at Leinster House today, as the CEO of Dawn Farm Foods answers questions from the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee over why his company imported one per cent of its beef from Brazil.

Minister Jim O’Callaghan says the IFA has crossed a line…………………..

Irish Farmers Association president, Francie Gorman, is one of those protesting outside the Dáil………………