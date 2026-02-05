“Sustained success” the aim for Tiernan Lynch ahead of new season

Derry City get their 2026 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season up and running with a home fixture against Sligo Rovers tomorrow night (Friday).

Tiernan Lynch’s side finished in second spot behind Shamrock Rovers last year in what was Lynch’s first season in charge after joining from Larne in the NIFL Premiership.

There is optimism around The Ryan McBride Brandywell ahead of the new season, with the return of James McClean a hot-topic in the North-West and beyond.

“Processes” are key for Lynch as the club aim to sway the culture of Derry City in the direction of “sustained success” for the future.

Lynch has been looking ahead to the new season with Martin Holmes…