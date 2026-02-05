Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“Sustained success” the aim for Tiernan Lynch ahead of new season

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch

Derry City get their 2026 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season up and running with a home fixture against Sligo Rovers tomorrow night (Friday).

Tiernan Lynch’s side finished in second spot behind Shamrock Rovers last year in what was Lynch’s first season in charge after joining from Larne in the NIFL Premiership.

There is optimism around The Ryan McBride Brandywell ahead of the new season, with the return of James McClean a hot-topic in the North-West and beyond.

“Processes” are key for Lynch as the club aim to sway the culture of Derry City in the direction of “sustained success” for the future.

Lynch has been looking ahead to the new season with Martin Holmes…

News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 5th

5 February 2026
nctlogo
News

A majority of cars pass NCT in Donegal during January

5 February 2026
donegal cancer flights and servcies
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal cancer flight petition reaches the Dáil chamber

5 February 2026
euro giant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal EuroGiant jobs at risk as Labour seeks protections

5 February 2026
