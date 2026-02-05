Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Taoiseach quizzed about St Eunans’ exclusion from NDP funding

The urgent need to progress an extension and refurbishment of St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny has been raised on the floor of the Dail.

Deputy Charles Ward highlighted the disappointment across Donegal that only one school in the county was included in the planned works under the National Development Plan over the next two years.

Deputy Ward called on the Department of Education to outline the thought process behind its decisions. Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded that all plans will remain under review………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Podcast
Playback

Podcast Preview – Journalist and writer Brighid ‘Biddy’ McLaughlin on the Irish justice system

5 February 2026
st eunans college path
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach quizzed about St Eunans’ exclusion from NDP funding

5 February 2026
omagh psni
News, Top Stories

Police at scene of security alert in Omagh

5 February 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry freed on police bail

5 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Podcast
Playback

Podcast Preview – Journalist and writer Brighid ‘Biddy’ McLaughlin on the Irish justice system

5 February 2026
st eunans college path
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach quizzed about St Eunans’ exclusion from NDP funding

5 February 2026
omagh psni
News, Top Stories

Police at scene of security alert in Omagh

5 February 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry freed on police bail

5 February 2026
disabled parking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny councillors push for disability audit despite funding issues

5 February 2026
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News

Major leak repaired in Buncrana water system

4 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube