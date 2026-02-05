Taoiseach quizzed about St Eunans’ exclusion from NDP funding

The urgent need to progress an extension and refurbishment of St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny has been raised on the floor of the Dail.

Deputy Charles Ward highlighted the disappointment across Donegal that only one school in the county was included in the planned works under the National Development Plan over the next two years.

Deputy Ward called on the Department of Education to outline the thought process behind its decisions. Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded that all plans will remain under review………….