Uisce Éireann work to begin in Letterkenny next week

Uisce Éireann have said that they will commence work to replace water mains on Main Street, Letterkenny next week.

This work will take place from 7pm through 7am and will see approximately 80 metres of water mains replaced before a larger project from Donegal County Council begins in the town centre.

These works are being delivered in advance of Donegal County Council’s Letterkenny Market Square Regeneration project.

Road closures will be in affect and diversions in place during the work from Monday 9th February.