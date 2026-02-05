Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Uisce Éireann work to begin in Letterkenny next week

Uisce Éireann have said that they will commence work to replace water mains on Main Street, Letterkenny next week.

This work will take place from 7pm through 7am and will see approximately 80 metres of water mains replaced before a larger project from Donegal County Council begins in the town centre.

These works are being delivered in advance of Donegal County Council’s Letterkenny Market Square Regeneration project.

Road closures will be in affect and diversions in place during the work from Monday 9th February.

euro giant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal EuroGiant jobs at risk as Labour seeks protections

5 February 2026
IFA logo
News, Audio

Justice Minister criticises IFA over protests

5 February 2026
Emma Little Pengelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy First Minister says Executive is working to address high suicide rates in NI

5 February 2026
simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over slow pace of flood defence works

5 February 2026
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 282: Elaine Lingard of Emerald Education

5 February 2026
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Judge disappointed only one officer appointed to Gallagher case

5 February 2026

