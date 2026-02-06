Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Alone seek volunteers in Donegal

Alone, a charity for older people are seeking volunteers for their operation in Donegal.

This is for their Support and Befriending services.

The charity said in a statement demand for services in Donegal is continuing to grow with many older people experiencing loneliness and isolation.

Alone volunteers play a role within their community offering practical support and a friendly voice to those most in need.

In 2025, the service supported almost 46,500 older people across all its services, with almost 16% of those people not being out in society for more than six months.

Alone volunteers in its support service call or visit an older person regularly for companionship and practical support, providing help to solve everyday problems and linking them in with local events and activities.

According to figures from Alone 93% of older people said that the Support and Befriending Service positively impacted their lives, while 84% of older people believed that their loneliness had decreased and their happiness had increased.

