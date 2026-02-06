Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Councillor urges HSE to progress funding for Radharc na Sléibhte upgrade

The HSE and the Department of Health are being urged to act on a funding request to improve mental health facilities in Inishowen.

Cllr Albert Doherty says progress has been slow on a capital funding request submitted by Donegal Mental Health Services for Radharc na Sléibhte.

Plans to significantly upgrade the existing facilities were widely welcomed in November 2024, but Cllr Doherty says little development has been made since.

He says the investment would make a major difference to mental health services in North Donegal:

