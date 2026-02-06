Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Danone recalls batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula

Danone is recalling more baby formula.

Several Aptamil and Cow and Gate batches are being taken off shelves, because of concerns they contain a toxin linked to food poisoning.

However, the Food Safety Authority says no illness linked to the affected products have been confirmed in Ireland.

Details of impacted batches are listen below.

Food scientist Sarah Knapper says the toxin, which can cause cramps and vomiting, is difficult to detect:

Ireland product recall – affected products, pack sizes and expiry dates
Product name Pack size Expiry dates
Aptamil 1, From Birth, First Infant Milk 800g 05-07-2026
14-07-2026
24-07-2026
03-08-2026
03-09-2026
31-10-2026
11-11-2026
26-11-2026
Aptamil 2, 6-12 months, Follow on milk 800g 07-06-2026
12-07-2026
20-07-2026
30-07-2026
17-09-2026
26-10-2026
28-10-2026
21-11-2026
05-12-2026
20-12-2026
Aptamil Hungry, 1 From Birth, First Infant Milk 800g 31-07-2026
16-11-2026
24-02-2027
Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux From Birth 800g 01-08-2026
16-12-2026
Cow & Gate Hungry First Infant Milk From Birth 800g 05-07-2026
05-01-2027
Cow & Gate 1, First Infant Milk from Birth 800g 10-06-2026
07-07-2026
03-08-2026
20-09-2026
30-10-2026
08-11-2026
11-12-2026
05-01-2027
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seize €4,400 worth of cocaine in Doochary

6 February 2026
Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up. Milk powder for baby in measuring spoon on can. Powdered milk with spoon for baby. Baby Milk Formula and Baby Bottles. Baby milk formula on kitchen background
News, Audio

Danone recalls batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula

6 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-06 151233
News

Vehicle seized in Dungloe after Garda stop on Wednesday night

6 February 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

11 new Gardaí assigned to North west in latest intake

6 February 2026
