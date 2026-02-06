Danone recalls batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula

Danone is recalling more baby formula.

Several Aptamil and Cow and Gate batches are being taken off shelves, because of concerns they contain a toxin linked to food poisoning.

However, the Food Safety Authority says no illness linked to the affected products have been confirmed in Ireland.

Details of impacted batches are listen below.

Food scientist Sarah Knapper says the toxin, which can cause cramps and vomiting, is difficult to detect: