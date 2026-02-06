Danone recalls batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula

Danone is recalling more baby formula.
Several Aptamil and Cow and Gate batches are being taken off shelves, because of concerns they contain a toxin linked to food poisoning.
However, the Food Safety Authority says no illness linked to the affected products have been confirmed in Ireland.
Details of impacted batches are listen below.
Food scientist Sarah Knapper says the toxin, which can cause cramps and vomiting, is difficult to detect:
|Ireland product recall – affected products, pack sizes and expiry dates
|Product name
|Pack size
|Expiry dates
|Aptamil 1, From Birth, First Infant Milk
|800g
|05-07-2026
14-07-2026
24-07-2026
03-08-2026
03-09-2026
31-10-2026
11-11-2026
26-11-2026
|Aptamil 2, 6-12 months, Follow on milk
|800g
|07-06-2026
12-07-2026
20-07-2026
30-07-2026
17-09-2026
26-10-2026
28-10-2026
21-11-2026
05-12-2026
20-12-2026
|Aptamil Hungry, 1 From Birth, First Infant Milk
|800g
|31-07-2026
16-11-2026
24-02-2027
|Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux From Birth
|800g
|01-08-2026
16-12-2026
|Cow & Gate Hungry First Infant Milk From Birth
|800g
|05-07-2026
05-01-2027
|Cow & Gate 1, First Infant Milk from Birth
|800g
|10-06-2026
07-07-2026
03-08-2026
20-09-2026
30-10-2026
08-11-2026
11-12-2026
05-01-2027