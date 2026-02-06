Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Deputy Doherty calls for common sense on Donegal-Dublin flights

Issues related to the Donegal-Dublin air services continue to be raised.

Yesterday in the Dáil Donegal TD Pearse Doherty raised he problem directly with Tanaiste Simon Harris.

Concerns over a change to flight times was described as an urgent issue by Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesperson.

The proposed alteration to flight times could impact those that use the air service to attend medical appointments.

A petition calling for the flights not to change as part of a new PSO contract has so far garnered nearly 11,000 signatures.

On today’s Greg Hughes show, Deputy Doherty outlined steps he is taking to try and ensure flight times are retained.

kevin boxer moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

€110 million committed to flood relief schemes across Donegal

6 February 2026
sheep2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Suspected theft of ewes from Donegal farm

6 February 2026
Donegal Airport
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty calls for common sense on Donegal-Dublin flights

6 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 06/02/26

6 February 2026
Related News

