Deputy Doherty calls for common sense on Donegal-Dublin flights

Issues related to the Donegal-Dublin air services continue to be raised.

Yesterday in the Dáil Donegal TD Pearse Doherty raised he problem directly with Tanaiste Simon Harris.

Concerns over a change to flight times was described as an urgent issue by Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesperson.

The proposed alteration to flight times could impact those that use the air service to attend medical appointments.

A petition calling for the flights not to change as part of a new PSO contract has so far garnered nearly 11,000 signatures.

On today’s Greg Hughes show, Deputy Doherty outlined steps he is taking to try and ensure flight times are retained.