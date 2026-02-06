Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Derry City score late to beat Sligo Rovers


Derry City came from behind to defeat Sligo Rovers 2-1 in the opening game of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Sligo were ahead at half-time thanks to a Jad Hadiki effort on the half-hour mark.

Derry pushed for an equaliser and it eventually came on 82 minutes through Alex Bannon’s brilliant long-range strike.

As the game entered stoppage time, the home side’s pressure paid off as Josh Thomas found the net to hand The Candystripes an opening day win.

Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport:

In other games, Waterford drew 1-1 with Shelbourne and Drogheda won 1-0 away to Galway United.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, February 6th

6 February 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seize €4,400 worth of cocaine in Doochary

6 February 2026
Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up. Milk powder for baby in measuring spoon on can. Powdered milk with spoon for baby. Baby Milk Formula and Baby Bottles. Baby milk formula on kitchen background
News, Audio

Danone recalls batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula

6 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-06 151233
News

Vehicle seized in Dungloe after Garda stop on Wednesday night

6 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, February 6th

6 February 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seize €4,400 worth of cocaine in Doochary

6 February 2026
Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up. Milk powder for baby in measuring spoon on can. Powdered milk with spoon for baby. Baby Milk Formula and Baby Bottles. Baby milk formula on kitchen background
News, Audio

Danone recalls batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula

6 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-06 151233
News

Vehicle seized in Dungloe after Garda stop on Wednesday night

6 February 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

11 new Gardaí assigned to North west in latest intake

6 February 2026
Malin Head
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long-awaited water network upgrade to begin in Malin Head

6 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube