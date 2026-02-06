Derry City score late to beat Sligo Rovers



Derry City came from behind to defeat Sligo Rovers 2-1 in the opening game of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Sligo were ahead at half-time thanks to a Jad Hadiki effort on the half-hour mark.

Derry pushed for an equaliser and it eventually came on 82 minutes through Alex Bannon’s brilliant long-range strike.

As the game entered stoppage time, the home side’s pressure paid off as Josh Thomas found the net to hand The Candystripes an opening day win.

Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Derry-report-v-Sligo-Rovers.mp3

In other games, Waterford drew 1-1 with Shelbourne and Drogheda won 1-0 away to Galway United.