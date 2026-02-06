€110 million committed to flood relief schemes across Donegal

€110 million has been commited to alleviate folding issues in Donegal through major alleviation projects and minor works.

OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran revealed the figure at a meeting with local councillors at County House Lifford this morning.

They moneys is to be spent on a number of flood relief schemes in the county over the next ten years, starting with Burnfoot which is due to enter the planning stage next month.

Minister Moran also told members as it takes 11 years on average for major schemes to progress, he is introducing changes to legislation which will make it easier for councils to carry out minor works to alleviate flood risks.

He told Highland Radio News that politics needs to be left at the door in order to get flooding relief schemes through the planning process……………..

You can hear the whole of Minister Moran’s interview with Highland Radio News here –