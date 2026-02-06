Highland Radio joins new Irish digital audio platform Vocalise from IRS+

Highland Radio has officially joined a new national digital audio platform, Vocalise from IRS+, in a move that’s set to expand listening options and create new opportunities for local advertisers and audiences across Donegal and beyond.

The platform launched this week, bringing together 21 radio and digital-only stations from across Ireland.

Highland Radio says being part of the network will help strengthen local voices in an increasingly digital listening landscape.

Sean Quinn, CEO of Highland Radio, described the launch as an important step forward for the station, its listeners and commercial partners.

He said the new platform will allow Highland Radio to enhance the listening experience online while opening up new ways for local businesses to reach audiences through digital audio advertising.

Growing digital listening

Vocalise from IRS+ launches with a combined audience delivering around six million listening hours every month, alongside millions of potential advertising impressions.

The move comes as digital audio continues to grow rapidly in Ireland, with the majority of adults now tuning in online each week, particularly younger listeners.

Under the banner “Smarter Audio Everywhere”, the platform aims to combine trusted local broadcasting with data-led technology.

Initially, the focus will be on pre-roll advertising on live streams and other programmatic opportunities, with further podcast, content and

advertising formats expected later this year.

Listeners will be able to access Highland Radio’s digital output across smartphones, smart speakers, connected cars, laptops and smart TVs.

National partnership

Vocalise from IRS+ is a collaboration between media sales and marketing bureau IRS+ and digital audio specialist Digitize, with technology powered by global audio platform Triton Digital.

The network includes stations such as Ocean FM, Midwest Radio, Midlands 103, Northern Sound, Shannonside, Radio Nova, Sunshine and Radio Kerry, alongside several digital-only services.

Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+, said the platform represents the next stage in the evolution of Irish local audio, adding that strong local storytelling remains central to engaging audiences.

Opportunities for advertisers

The new platform is designed to give advertisers easier access to Irish digital audio through major buying platforms, while allowing stations like Highland Radio to grow new revenue streams as more listeners move online.

Digital audio, which includes online radio, podcasts and music streaming, continues to expand in Ireland, driven by demand for on-demand content and more targeted advertising.

Research shows many listeners now tune in daily, with entertainment, relaxation and companionship among the main reasons people choose digital audio.