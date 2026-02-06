Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Meeting with OPW minister was “positive and productive” – Canning

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says they had a positive and productive meeting with OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran today.

Cllr Paul Canning welcomed the commitment to substantial funding, but said the council will be looking very closely at Minister Moran’s pledge to make it easier for local authorities to carry out minor works, saying there is a fear that this could delay progress on the more substantive schemes required.

He says Minister Moran listened to everything that members and officials had to say………..

