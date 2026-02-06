Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Peter Devine reflects on “worst performance of the year” as St. Eunan’s are beaten in MacLarnon Cup Final

St Eunan’s College were beaten 2-12 to 0-05 by St Aquinas School in last night’s Mac Larnon Cup Final in Belfast.

Peter Devine’s side managed just a single point in the opening period and trailed 1-05 to 0-01 at the break.

It was more of the same in the second-half as the Letterkenny school struggled to gain momentum and the Belfast team ran out comfortable 13-point winners.

After the game, manager Devine told Matthew Wilson it was “the worst performance of the year” but that the boys could be proud of their efforts all year..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

kevin boxer moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

€110 million committed to flood relief schemes across Donegal

6 February 2026
sheep2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Suspected theft of ewes from Donegal farm

6 February 2026
Donegal Airport
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty calls for common sense on Donegal-Dublin flights

6 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 06/02/26

6 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

kevin boxer moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

€110 million committed to flood relief schemes across Donegal

6 February 2026
sheep2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Suspected theft of ewes from Donegal farm

6 February 2026
Donegal Airport
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty calls for common sense on Donegal-Dublin flights

6 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 06/02/26

6 February 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

11 new Gardaí assigned to North west in latest intake

6 February 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 5 – Biddy McLaughlin – A Sister’s Quest for Justice

6 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube