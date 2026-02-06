Peter Devine reflects on “worst performance of the year” as St. Eunan’s are beaten in MacLarnon Cup Final

St Eunan’s College were beaten 2-12 to 0-05 by St Aquinas School in last night’s Mac Larnon Cup Final in Belfast.

Peter Devine’s side managed just a single point in the opening period and trailed 1-05 to 0-01 at the break.

It was more of the same in the second-half as the Letterkenny school struggled to gain momentum and the Belfast team ran out comfortable 13-point winners.

After the game, manager Devine told Matthew Wilson it was “the worst performance of the year” but that the boys could be proud of their efforts all year..