Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Suspected theft of ewes from Donegal farm

An appeal for information has been made following the suspected theft of 55 high-value ewes from a farm in Donegal.

They were last seen on 3rd February at midday and are missing from the Redcastle-Drung area with a blue mark on them.

It is possible the livestock could have been moved across the border and the trailer needed to move them would have been quite large.

President of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, Pheilim Molloy has appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Daniel O'Donnell
News, Top Stories

Daniel O’Donnell joins calls to retain Donegal–Dublin flight schedule

6 February 2026
kevin boxer moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

€110 million committed to flood relief schemes across Donegal

6 February 2026
sheep2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Suspected theft of ewes from Donegal farm

6 February 2026
Donegal Airport
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty calls for common sense on Donegal-Dublin flights

6 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Daniel O'Donnell
News, Top Stories

Daniel O’Donnell joins calls to retain Donegal–Dublin flight schedule

6 February 2026
kevin boxer moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

€110 million committed to flood relief schemes across Donegal

6 February 2026
sheep2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Suspected theft of ewes from Donegal farm

6 February 2026
Donegal Airport
Top Stories, Audio, News

Deputy Doherty calls for common sense on Donegal-Dublin flights

6 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 06/02/26

6 February 2026
GARDA
News, Top Stories

11 new Gardaí assigned to North west in latest intake

6 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube