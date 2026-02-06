Suspected theft of ewes from Donegal farm

An appeal for information has been made following the suspected theft of 55 high-value ewes from a farm in Donegal.

They were last seen on 3rd February at midday and are missing from the Redcastle-Drung area with a blue mark on them.

It is possible the livestock could have been moved across the border and the trailer needed to move them would have been quite large.

President of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, Pheilim Molloy has appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact Gardaí.