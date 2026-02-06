Three arrested as suspected Class A drugs seized in Tyrone

Police in Derry City & Strabane made three arrests and seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £25,000 in Magheramason last night, 5 February.

Local Policing Team officers on patrol in the Victoria Road were alerted to a vehicle, which was overtaking cars.

They activated their sirens and blue lights for the driver to stop which they did in Magheramason.

Upon approaching the vehicle police noted a strong smell of suspected cannabis emanating from the vehicle.

Following this they subsequently seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs, being concerned in the supply of a Class controlled drug and driving without due care and attention.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class controlled drug.

A 19-year-old women was arrested on suspicion of a possession of a Class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class controlled drug.

All three persons arrested remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries continue.