Tir Conaill Gap’s Gerard Curran heading for South Africa to take on “Cape Epic”

Gerard Curran is preparing to take on one of the most intense mountain bike races in the world next month.

The Ardara resident, who is on the committee of Tir Conaill Gap Cycling Club, is heading to South Africa to compete in “Cape Epic” – known widely as the “Tour De France” of mountain biking.

Based on the outskirts of the sprawling metropolis of Cape Town, the seven-day race will see competitors navigate 100km+ stages with climbs of up to 2700m each day.

Curran will be part of a two-man team along with his partner Justin Doherty and the event gets up and running with a prologue on March 15th, followed by Stage 1 the following day.

Gerard took time out of his training to speak with Highland’s Mark Gallagher earlier this week and says taking part in “Cape Epic” will be a dream come true…

