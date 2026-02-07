Boxer Moran is committed to resolving Elm Park issue – Ward

A Donegal TD says he believes the residents of Elm Park will be relocated following a visit to the area yesterday by OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran.

The nine houses, located on a flood plain, are affected by defective concrete, and only one homeowner has opted to enter the remediation scheme.

The others are refusing, saying they believe the homes should be rebuilt elsewhere, because of the risk of future floods.

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward says he’s had several discussions with the minister, and believes he is committed to resolving the issue……..

Pic – Minister Kevin Boxer Moran in Elm Park – by Cllr Ali Farren