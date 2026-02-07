Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Nigel Ferry pays tribute to the late Gary Foy

The late Gary Foy

The death occurred yesterday of Donegal Junior League PRO Gary Foy.

The league have paid tribute to Gary in a statement on their social media:

“The Donegal Junior League is deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague Gary Foy, PRO of the Donegal Junior League.

The news of Gary’s passing has come as a profound shock to everyone involved with the League. Since his election to the Executive Committee of the Donegal Junior League, Gary was an ever-present and hugely committed PRO. For many years, he worked tirelessly to raise the profile of the League, always ensuring that club reports were kept to the forefront and that the efforts of our clubs, players and volunteers were recognised.

Gary worked closely with our sponsors and understood the importance of strong relationships in helping the League to develop and move forward. When opportunities arose to promote the League through the media, Gary took the necessary steps to ensure the Donegal Junior League received the coverage it deserved.

Gary was an integral part of everything that happened within the League and was highly respected — not only for his abilities as PRO, but for his genuine eagerness to see the League, its clubs and its players thrive.

In the coming days, much will be written about Gary, and many great stories will no doubt be recalled. He gave so generously of his time for the good of others.

To his wife Carmel, daughters Catherine and Sian, and sons Conor and Ciaran and family we extend our deepest and sincerest condolences. May Gary Rest in Peace”.
Highland Radio would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family of Gary and his football friends in the North-West.
Donegal Junior League Secretary Nigel Ferry paid tribute to the late Gary Foy on Saturday Sport this afternoon…
