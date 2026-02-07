Packie Keeney named Donegal Person of the Year for 2025

Ardara man Packie Keeney has been named Donegal Person of the Year for 2025.

The announcement took place at the Lake of Shadows Hotel, Buncrana this evening.

Packie was a co-founder of Highland Radio and played a pivotal role in reshaping Ireland’s broadcasting landscape.

In its formative years, Packie served simultaneously as Chairman, Director, Manager and Engineer, personally designing and installing transmission solutions to ensure that even the most remote parts of Donegal could tune in.

A former member of The Barleycorns Band, he went on to present a range of popular programmes on Highland Radio, most notably his multi-award-winning show ‘Monday Night Live’, which he hosted for 15 years.

As Chair of the Finn Valley Male Choir, he has helped create a vital social and mental health support network for older men and has overseen the delivery of major accessible housing projects,

including securing almost €9 million in funding for new social housing developments in Castlefinn as Chair of Habinteg Charitable Housing Association.

From his early years as a player with CLG Ard an Rátha, to his roles as trustee, manager and coach with CLG Naomh Pádraig Leifear, as well as being a representative of Donegal on the Ulster Council and as official videographer, Packie has played a vital role in preserving and promoting Donegal’s sporting identity.

On announcement of the award, Packie said he was “deeply honoured and genuinely humbled to receive this recognition.”

He added that Donegal has always shaped who he is and any contribution he has made to the county has been a “privilege”.