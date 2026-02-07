Tiernan Lynch, Alex Bannon & Josh Thomas react to Derry City’s late comeback against Sligo

It was an eventful night at The Ryan McBride Brandywell to kick-off the 2026 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Sligo Rovers put it up to The Candy Stripes and were ahead at the break thanks to a Jad Hadiki effort just after the half-hour mark.

A better second period from Derry saw them score twice late on to grab all three points in their league opener.

Alex Bannon netted on 82 minutes before Josh Thomas found the winner in injury time in front of a rapturous home support.

After the game, Derry boss Tiernan Lynch spoke to the assembled press and said it’s a good stepping stone…

Alex Bannon got the equaliser for the home side last night – he spoke to Martin Holmes at full time…

Here’s match-winner Josh Thomas saying he knew he could get the winner after some words of inspiration from his manager…