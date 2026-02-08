Donegal Centre for Independent Living to Host Free Community Crime Prevention Workshop

The Donegal Centre for Independent Living is hosting a free crime prevention workshop on Tuesday from 12 noon to 1.30pm in the building located in Ballymacool.

The session will be delivered by local Gardaí, offering practical advice on personal and home safety.

The workshop will cover key areas including home and personal security, cyber safety, scam awareness, and safe use of everyday technology, with a focus on the growing threat of online crime.

Attendees will learn how criminals operate, how to recognise warning signs, and steps to take if targeted.

The importance of community awareness and looking out for one another will also be emphasised.

While the workshop will be particularly beneficial for people with disabilities, it is open to the entire community, as anyone can fall victim to increasingly sophisticated crimes.

The event is free, and those wishing to attend are asked to confirm by contacting DCIL on 074 9128945.