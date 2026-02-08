Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Donegal Centre for Independent Living to Host Free Community Crime Prevention Workshop

The Donegal Centre for Independent Living is hosting a free crime prevention workshop on Tuesday from 12 noon to 1.30pm in the building located in Ballymacool.

The session will be delivered by local Gardaí, offering practical advice on personal and home safety.

The workshop will cover key areas including home and personal security, cyber safety, scam awareness, and safe use of everyday technology, with a focus on the growing threat of online crime.

Attendees will learn how criminals operate, how to recognise warning signs, and steps to take if targeted.

The importance of community awareness and looking out for one another will also be emphasised.

While the workshop will be particularly beneficial for people with disabilities, it is open to the entire community, as anyone can fall victim to increasingly sophisticated crimes.

The event is free, and those wishing to attend are asked to confirm by contacting DCIL on 074 9128945.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

job spot template -DCIL
News, Top Stories

Donegal Centre for Independent Living to Host Free Community Crime Prevention Workshop

8 February 2026
CLIVE WASSON
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal libraries introduce communication boards to support inclusive access

8 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-03 104923
News, Top Stories

Packie Keeney named Donegal Person of the Year for 2025

7 February 2026
majella o donnell
News, Top Stories

Majella O’Donnell shows support for campaign to retain Donegal – Dublin flight schedule

7 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

job spot template -DCIL
News, Top Stories

Donegal Centre for Independent Living to Host Free Community Crime Prevention Workshop

8 February 2026
CLIVE WASSON
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal libraries introduce communication boards to support inclusive access

8 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-03 104923
News, Top Stories

Packie Keeney named Donegal Person of the Year for 2025

7 February 2026
majella o donnell
News, Top Stories

Majella O’Donnell shows support for campaign to retain Donegal – Dublin flight schedule

7 February 2026
dublin airport
News

Over €2 million worth of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

7 February 2026
Donald Trump
News, Audio

Tánaiste condemns racist video posted on President Trump’s social media

7 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube