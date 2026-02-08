Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal libraries introduce communication boards to support inclusive access

CLIVE WASSON

Donegal County Library Service has launched new Communication Boards across all branches to support inclusive access for library users.

The boards, available in both large in-library and A4 take-home versions, assist non-verbal users, children, and adults with speech or language difficulties.

Funded by the Local Community Development Committee and developed with Finding Charlie’s Voice, the initiative aims to make library services and events more accessible for everyone.

Sinead Noonan, Executive Librarian with Donegal County Council says the boards are part of Donegal Libraries’ ongoing commitment to creating welcoming, supportive spaces for learning, connection, and community:

