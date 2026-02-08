Meeting with OPW Minister regarding Donegal – Dublin flights ‘positive’

Campaigners for the retention of the Donegal to Dublin flight services say a meeting with OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran yesterday was successful.

He met with politicians and demonstrators ahead of a protest outside the gates of Donegal Airport.

The Minister has confirmed he is meeting with the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien tomorrow to discuss the issue.

He also committed to facilitating a meeting between Minister O’Brien and members of Donegal Cancer Flights & Services when they travel to Dublin on Wednesday to formally hand over a petition containing over 12,000 signatures.

Manager of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Mary Coyle says she is hopeful following the meeting: