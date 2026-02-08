Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Meeting with OPW Minister regarding Donegal – Dublin flights ‘positive’

Campaigners for the retention of the Donegal to Dublin flight services say a meeting with OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran yesterday was successful.

He met with politicians and demonstrators ahead of a protest outside the gates of Donegal Airport.

The Minister has confirmed he is meeting with the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien tomorrow to discuss the issue.

He also committed to facilitating a meeting between Minister O’Brien and members of Donegal Cancer Flights & Services when they travel to Dublin on Wednesday to formally hand over a petition containing over 12,000 signatures.

Manager of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Mary Coyle says she is hopeful following the meeting:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

631090491_1300527705442911_6289186931901352676_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting with OPW Minister regarding Donegal – Dublin flights ‘positive’

8 February 2026
job spot template -DCIL
News, Top Stories

Donegal Centre for Independent Living to Host Free Community Crime Prevention Workshop

8 February 2026
CLIVE WASSON
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal libraries introduce communication boards to support inclusive access

8 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-03 104923
News, Top Stories

Packie Keeney named Donegal Person of the Year for 2025

7 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

631090491_1300527705442911_6289186931901352676_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting with OPW Minister regarding Donegal – Dublin flights ‘positive’

8 February 2026
job spot template -DCIL
News, Top Stories

Donegal Centre for Independent Living to Host Free Community Crime Prevention Workshop

8 February 2026
CLIVE WASSON
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal libraries introduce communication boards to support inclusive access

8 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-03 104923
News, Top Stories

Packie Keeney named Donegal Person of the Year for 2025

7 February 2026
majella o donnell
News, Top Stories

Majella O’Donnell shows support for campaign to retain Donegal – Dublin flight schedule

7 February 2026
dublin airport
News

Over €2 million worth of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

7 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube