Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

DCC urges people to stop defacing road signs by painting over English names

Donegal County Council is urging those responsible for covering English placenames on road signs with paint to cease immediately.

Describing the practice as vandalism, they say anyone with knowledge of those carrying out the defacing of signage should report the matter to their local Garda station.

Responding to a question from Cllr Michael Mc Clafferty, officials say there has been a significant level of vandalism of road signs in certain parts of Donegal in recent years, including painting various symbols or obscuring placenames written in English with paint.

In the vast majority of cases, they say, this signage is fully in compliance with the Council’s obligations under official languages legislation.

The reply states that as well as being illegal to deface any such signage, it is unsightly and confusing to road users not familiar with the area and dependent on directional signage to travel across the county to various tourism locations. This is counter-productive, they add, and creates a very bad impression for the tourism sector that employs upwards of 20,000 people in Donegal.

Where damage is noted, the officials say, it referred to An Garda Siochana for investigation.

A cleaning programme will be initiated this year, but members are being warned the cost of repair works will reduce available budget elsewhere for more productive tasks and actions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 09/02/2026

9 February 2026
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann beginning improvement works in Stranorlar

9 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-09 104142
News, Top Stories

Update – 144 homes and businesses now without power in South Inishowen

9 February 2026
Ambulance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jordan says ambulance delays can only be addressed by significant investment in hospital EDs

9 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 09/02/2026

9 February 2026
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann beginning improvement works in Stranorlar

9 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-09 104142
News, Top Stories

Update – 144 homes and businesses now without power in South Inishowen

9 February 2026
Ambulance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jordan says ambulance delays can only be addressed by significant investment in hospital EDs

9 February 2026
Defaced Signs
News, Top Stories

DCC urges people to stop defacing road signs by painting over English names

9 February 2026
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Top Stories

No timeline for restoration of water to Gola – Uisce Eireann

9 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube