Driver arrested after being caught speeding twice in one hour

A driver has been arrested in Donegal after they were caught speeding twice in one hour.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to a motorist after they detected their vehicle travelling at 90km/hr in a 60km/hr zone last night.

Less than an hour later, the same vehicle was caught being driven at 174km/hr in an 80km/hr speed zone.

The driver was arrested and charged to appear in Court.

The vehicle was seized and the owner will have to apply to the District Court Judge to get it back.