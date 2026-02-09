Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Government must follow through on Boxer Moran’s promises – Doherty

A Donegal TD says the government must follow through on promises made by OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran at the weekend to reduce the red tape surrounding flood mitigation works, and in particular, make it easier to carry out smaller local projects to address specific problems.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking he and Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher visited a number of affected areas in south and west Donegal with Minister Moran, telling him that there are potential solutions available.

Deputy Doherty, who was heavily critical of the government’s record in the Dail last week, says he believes Minister Moran to be genuine in his efforts to address these issues.

However, he says it’s now time for action……..

Pearseboxer2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must follow through on Boxer Moran’s promises – Doherty

9 February 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Donegal Person of Year Packie Keeney

9 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 09/02/2026

9 February 2026
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann beginning improvement works in Stranorlar

9 February 2026
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann beginning improvement works in Stranorlar

9 February 2026
Advertisement

