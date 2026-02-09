Government must follow through on Boxer Moran’s promises – Doherty

A Donegal TD says the government must follow through on promises made by OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran at the weekend to reduce the red tape surrounding flood mitigation works, and in particular, make it easier to carry out smaller local projects to address specific problems.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking he and Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher visited a number of affected areas in south and west Donegal with Minister Moran, telling him that there are potential solutions available.

Deputy Doherty, who was heavily critical of the government’s record in the Dail last week, says he believes Minister Moran to be genuine in his efforts to address these issues.

However, he says it’s now time for action……..