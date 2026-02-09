Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Jordan says ambulance delays can only be addressed by significant investment in hospital EDs

A South Donegal councillor says while the deployment of a new ambulance in Killybegs is to be welcomed, delays in the ambulance service will not be resolved until the overcrowding crisis in Emergency Departments is resolved for once and for all.

Cllr Noel Jordan says the biggest problem facing the ambulance service is the fact that once a vehicle gets to Letterkenny University Hospital with a patient, it may end up waiting hours before the patient is brought into the hospital, meaning the ambulance is not available for call outs.

Cllr Jordan says in many cases, the trolleys that patients are waiting on in the hospital have come from the ambulances outside………….

 

Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Donegal Person of Year Packie Keeney

9 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 09/02/2026

9 February 2026
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann beginning improvement works in Stranorlar

9 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-09 104142
News, Top Stories

Update – 144 homes and businesses now without power in South Inishowen

9 February 2026
