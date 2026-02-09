Jordan says ambulance delays can only be addressed by significant investment in hospital EDs

A South Donegal councillor says while the deployment of a new ambulance in Killybegs is to be welcomed, delays in the ambulance service will not be resolved until the overcrowding crisis in Emergency Departments is resolved for once and for all.

Cllr Noel Jordan says the biggest problem facing the ambulance service is the fact that once a vehicle gets to Letterkenny University Hospital with a patient, it may end up waiting hours before the patient is brought into the hospital, meaning the ambulance is not available for call outs.

Cllr Jordan says in many cases, the trolleys that patients are waiting on in the hospital have come from the ambulances outside………….