Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department ‘extremely busy’

The HSE has warned that Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department is extremely busy, with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

Last week, LUH had 1037 attendances at the ED with just under half of those self-referring.

The hospital is advising that patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times as those patients who are more acutely unwell will be seen first.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.