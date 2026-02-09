Online entries open for the second ‘Black and Amber 4 For Aidan’

Online entries have opened for the second ‘Black and Amber 4 For Aidan’ that takes place in Letterkenny on Sunday, March 1st at 10 am.

The four-mile road race and walk, which is being jointly hosted by St Eunan’s GAA Club and Letterkenny Athletics Club, attracted a field of 325 last year.

Aidan McGlynn, who was a member of both Letterkenny clubs, passed away in September 2024, aged 50.

Proceeds from the event will go to the development fund of Letterkenny AC and St. Eunan’s and once again, Sister Sara’s in Letterkenny will be the main sponsor of the event.

The race will start close to Ballymacool Town Park and will feature a fast, flat, and chip-timed course. Participants will proceed out past Conwal before turning at Tullygay and finishing in the carpark at O’Donnell Park. St Eunan’s GAA Social Centre will serve as race headquarters.

Runners and walkers of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are encouraged to come along and be part of a community event that will remember Aidan who was so passionate about St Eunan’s GAA Club and Letterkenny AC.