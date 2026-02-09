Uisce Eireann beginning improvement works in Stranorlar

Uisce Éireann is beginning important upgrade works in Stranorlar this week that will help reduce bursts, improve water quality, and deliver a more reliable supply for local homes and businesses.

Monday, 9 February, 2026: Uisce Éireann is beginning important upgrade works in Stranorlar this week that will help reduce bursts, improve water quality, and deliver a more reliable supply for local homes and businesses.

Uisce Éireann crews are replacing more than 700 metres of ageing water mains along the N15 from McClays Corner to the Admiran Park junction in Stranorlar.

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager, Patricia Lowry, explained that this project will bring real improvements for people living and working in the area.

“This upgrade between McClays and Kilross is an important investment in the community’s water supply. By replacing older pipes with modern high quality water mains and tackling leakage, we’re helping to improve water quality, reduce the likelihood of bursts, and provide a more reliable service for years to come.”

The works will be carried out by Farrans Construction on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are expected to be complete in early summer. Nighttime traffic lights will be in operation for the duration of the works.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer any queries. Further information is available on water.ie Customers can sign up to Uisce Éireann’s free text alert service, which provides real‑time updates on local water issues. Simply visit the text alerts page on water.ie and enter your Eircode and mobile number.

These upgrades are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme and are designed to reduce leakage, minimise the risk of disruptive bursts and strengthen the local water network for the community.

Uisce Éireann’s long-term goal is to reduce leakage to 20%, and we are committed to achieving this through appropriate and targeted investment in our water network.

To help achieve this, we are investing more than €1 billion up to the end of 2029 in the network, including leakage reduction measures. This planned investment will deliver further vital upgrades to the underground water network, reducing leakage, improving water quality, and providing a more reliable water supply for Irish homes and businesses.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.