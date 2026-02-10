Gardai investigate apparent hit and run incident in Buncrana

Gardaí are in Buncrana are investigating an apparent hit and run incident on Swilly Road last Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 9.30, a blue Hyundai was being driven from the Shorefront towards Buncrana Pier when it was in collision with a red BMW that was reportedly travelling towards it at speed.

The red BMW was then driven onwards towards the Railway Road.

No injuries were reported.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled in those areas between 9pm and 10pm with a dash-cam, to make the footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Any relevant information should be passed on to Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.