Gardai renew appeal for information on Inishowen crash

Gardai in Inishowen have renewed their appeal for information about a two vehicle collision on Tuesday evening last at Clar, Redcastle.

A grey Volkswagen Golf was  travelling on the R238 from Moville towards Redcastle, when it was struck by an oncoming  black Mercedes Sprinter van.

The driver of the van left the scene on foot. No injuries were reported, but damage was caused to both vehicles.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage from that route between 9pm and 10pm to contact  Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.

