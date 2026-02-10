Gardaí urge parents to discuss risks of dangerous quad driving

Donegal gardaí have reiterated their ‘zero tolerance’ policy to dangerous quad driving on public roads, and urged parents to discuss the dangers with their children.

This follows incidents over the past week in the Carrigans, St. Johnston, Manorcunningham and Newtowncunningham areas.

A spokesperson said that quads were powerful machines, and that misuse could lead to death or an injury.

Quads are required to be registered, taxed, and in good condition to be used on public roads.

The driver must also be licensed to drive the quad, and the quad must be insured.

Gardaí said to ‘act now’, as it would be too late when a tragedy happens.