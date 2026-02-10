Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

INMO say industrial action may be needed to highlight hospital overcrowding in the West and North West

The INMO is calling on the Government to de-escalate what it calls the “chronic level” of overcrowding in hospitals in the west and north-west, with a union official saying industrial action in the region can’t be ruled out.

Its data shows of the 711 admitted patients awaiting beds across the country this morning, nearly 60% of those were in hospitals along the western seaboard.

There were 40 at Letterkenny University Hospital, 52 in Sligo and 68 in Galway.

Colm Porter is the INMO’s Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the region……………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

15,000-signature petition to be presented over Donegal–Dublin air link

10 February 2026
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO say industrial action may be needed to highlight hospital overcrowding in the West and North West

10 February 2026
Rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal students warned of rising rents under new legislation

10 February 2026
Eunans Shae and Ruairi
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College students want to see petition reach 10,000 signatures

10 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

15,000-signature petition to be presented over Donegal–Dublin air link

10 February 2026
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO say industrial action may be needed to highlight hospital overcrowding in the West and North West

10 February 2026
Rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal students warned of rising rents under new legislation

10 February 2026
Eunans Shae and Ruairi
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College students want to see petition reach 10,000 signatures

10 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 10/02/2026

10 February 2026
quad
News

Gardaí urge parents to discuss risks of dangerous quad driving

10 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube