INMO say industrial action may be needed to highlight hospital overcrowding in the West and North West

The INMO is calling on the Government to de-escalate what it calls the “chronic level” of overcrowding in hospitals in the west and north-west, with a union official saying industrial action in the region can’t be ruled out.

Its data shows of the 711 admitted patients awaiting beds across the country this morning, nearly 60% of those were in hospitals along the western seaboard.

There were 40 at Letterkenny University Hospital, 52 in Sligo and 68 in Galway.

Colm Porter is the INMO’s Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the region……………