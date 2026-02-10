Parents asked to discuss online risks with kids for Safer Internet Day

Gardaí encouraged parents to talk regularly and openly with their children about their online activity as a part of Safer Internet Day.

A spokesperson said that children were ‘engrossed in the online world’, and that was important parents were aware of the dangers they may encounter while online.

Parents were asked to keep up to date with platforms that their children may be using to be in a better position to advise and protect them.

This year’s Safer Internet Day was themed ‘AI Aware: Safe, Smart and in Control’.

Parents can find helpful tips, ideas and resources to keep children safe online at www.webwise.ie