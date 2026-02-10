Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Parents asked to discuss online risks with kids for Safer Internet Day

Gardaí encouraged parents to talk regularly and openly with their children about their online activity as a part of Safer Internet Day.

A spokesperson said that children were ‘engrossed in the online world’, and that was important parents were aware of the dangers they may encounter while online.

Parents were asked to keep up to date with platforms that their children may be using to be in a better position to advise and protect them.

This year’s Safer Internet Day was themed ‘AI Aware: Safe, Smart and in Control’.

Parents can find helpful tips, ideas and resources to keep children safe online at www.webwise.ie

Top Stories

online danger
News

Parents asked to discuss online risks with kids for Safer Internet Day

10 February 2026
Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

15,000-signature petition to be presented over Donegal–Dublin air link

10 February 2026
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO say industrial action may be needed to highlight hospital overcrowding in the West and North West

10 February 2026
Rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal students warned of rising rents under new legislation

10 February 2026
