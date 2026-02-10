St Eunan’s College students want to see petition reach 10,000 signatures

Students at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny say there must be progress on the campaign for a new extension after they were excluded from the ca[ital programme investment announced last month, despite being on the priority list and having planning permission in place.

An online petition has over 3,600 signatures, with paper petitions also being signed across the town and further afield.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, students Shae Deasley and Ruairi Bradley stressed the importance of community support, and urged people to sign the petition..……

