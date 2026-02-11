15,000 signature petition to be handed over today calling for retention of Donegal – Dubliin air timetable

Representatives from Donegal Cancer Flights and Services are heading to Dublin today to hand over a petition, calling for the retention of the Donegal – Dublin air timetable.

Yesterday, the Department of Transport decided to proceed with the signing of the PSO contract, meaning the afternoon flights will end next month.

The decision has been heavily criticised with Donegal Airport saying they were extremely disappointed as it does not meet the needs of passengers.

They added that, once they receive legal advice, their Board will make a considered action on the best approach going forward.