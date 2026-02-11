Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

15,000 signature petition to be handed over today calling for retention of Donegal – Dubliin air timetable

Representatives from Donegal Cancer Flights and Services are heading to Dublin today to hand over a petition, calling for the retention of the Donegal – Dublin air timetable.

Yesterday, the Department of Transport decided to proceed with the signing of the PSO contract, meaning the afternoon flights will end next month.

The decision has been heavily criticised with Donegal Airport saying they were extremely disappointed as it does not meet the needs of passengers.

They added that, once they receive legal advice, their Board will make a considered action on the best approach going forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni accident
News

Emergency services at scene of serious crash in South Tyrone

11 February 2026
Marticommittee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward tells Oireachtas committee he built a DCB campaigner’s home in 1999

11 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-10 183757
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Mac Lochlainn slates Government approach to asylum seekers

11 February 2026
milford public services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council praised for prompt action on Rockhill Road

11 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

psni accident
News

Emergency services at scene of serious crash in South Tyrone

11 February 2026
Marticommittee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward tells Oireachtas committee he built a DCB campaigner’s home in 1999

11 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-10 183757
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Mac Lochlainn slates Government approach to asylum seekers

11 February 2026
milford public services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council praised for prompt action on Rockhill Road

11 February 2026
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal listed as Ireland’s most active motor market

11 February 2026
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

15,000 signature petition to be handed over today calling for retention of Donegal – Dubliin air timetable

11 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube