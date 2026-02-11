Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Campaign to retain midday Donegal to Dublin flights ‘only starting’ – Coyle

By Tristian Whitney

Donegal cancer charity representatives were in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon to present a petition with fifteen thousand signatures in favour of retaining midday flights to Dublin.

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services organiser Mary Coyle said she would travel to the Oireachtas seeking to meet with Department of Transport officials.

Speaking on the Greg Hughes show, Ms Coyle said she also wanted to see the details of the PSO contract between the department and Emerald Airlines.

After meeting with the chair of Donegal Airport and the head of Irish Cancer Society earlier today, Ms Coyle said the campaign was only beginning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pyrite
News

Pyrite remediation scheme criteria to be widened

11 February 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach names Freddie Scappaticci as Stakeknife in Dáil

11 February 2026
garda gardai speeding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only one new roads policing officer appointed in Donegal in 2025

11 February 2026
donegal airport 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Donegal–Dublin contract had to be signed to save route

11 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

pyrite
News

Pyrite remediation scheme criteria to be widened

11 February 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach names Freddie Scappaticci as Stakeknife in Dáil

11 February 2026
garda gardai speeding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only one new roads policing officer appointed in Donegal in 2025

11 February 2026
donegal airport 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Donegal–Dublin contract had to be signed to save route

11 February 2026
Rathmullan Houses 2
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for eight new social homes in Rathmullan

11 February 2026
donegal airport aerial view
News, Audio, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

Campaign to retain midday Donegal to Dublin flights ‘only starting’ – Coyle

11 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube