Campaign to retain midday Donegal to Dublin flights ‘only starting’ – Coyle

By Tristian Whitney

Donegal cancer charity representatives were in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon to present a petition with fifteen thousand signatures in favour of retaining midday flights to Dublin.

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services organiser Mary Coyle said she would travel to the Oireachtas seeking to meet with Department of Transport officials.

Speaking on the Greg Hughes show, Ms Coyle said she also wanted to see the details of the PSO contract between the department and Emerald Airlines.

After meeting with the chair of Donegal Airport and the head of Irish Cancer Society earlier today, Ms Coyle said the campaign was only beginning.