Carberry calls on EU to take action on laughing gas

A Midlands-North West MEP has called on the European Commission to urgently step up action on nitrous oxide, which is commonly known as “laughing gas”.

Nina Carberry is seeking that the EU formally recognise nitrous oxide as an emerging psychoactive substance of concern and incorporate it into the EU’s Early Warning System and accelerate its classification under EU chemical safety rules.

Since 2020, more than €8.6m of nitrous oxide has been seized in Ireland.

Findings from the HSE revealed that one in four drug users at Irish festivals were using the substance.

The drug has been linked to serious neurological complications, including spinal cord damage. While nitrous oxide is legally used in whipped cream canisters, food processing and dental practices, it is illegal in Ireland to sell it for human consumption. However, it remains widely available online and on social media platforms, with many large canisters ordered from or shipped through EU countries before reaching Ireland.

The Fine Gael representative said, “We need a serious crackdown. I am calling on the Commission to step up monitoring of nitrous oxide and bring it under the scope of the EU Drugs Agency. It should be included in the Early Warning System used to track emerging psychoactive substances before they cause further harm”.