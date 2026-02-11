Council praised for prompt action on Rockhill Road

Officials at Donegal County Council have been praised after they began emergency works last week at the Rockhill Road outside Letterkenny.

A number of members had submitted motions at a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting after the road was badly damaged due to weather and ongoing construction work in the area.

Officials acknowledged the section deteriorated dramatically over the winter months, so planned works were fast tracked as an emergency, and commenced last week.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle was one of those who submitted motions. He says it’s a welcome change to see the work done so quickly……..