Council praised for prompt action on Rockhill Road

Officials at Donegal County Council have been praised after they began emergency works last week at the Rockhill Road outside Letterkenny.

A number of members had submitted motions at a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting after the road was badly damaged due to weather and ongoing construction work in the area.

Officials acknowledged the section deteriorated dramatically over the winter months, so planned works were fast tracked as an emergency, and commenced last week.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle was one of those who submitted motions. He says it’s a welcome change to see the work done so quickly……..

Top Stories

psni accident
News

Emergency services at scene of serious crash in South Tyrone

11 February 2026
Marticommittee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward tells Oireachtas committee he built a DCB campaigner’s home in 1999

11 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-10 183757
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Mac Lochlainn slates Government approach to asylum seekers

11 February 2026
milford public services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council praised for prompt action on Rockhill Road

11 February 2026
