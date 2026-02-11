Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal listed as Ireland’s most active motor market

Donegal has Ireland’s most active motor market, with almost one in three drivers buying their car brand new according to a recent report.

The new research, from Carzone’s 2026 Motoring report, showed that Donegal has been buying and changing cars much more often than other parts of Ireland.

Nearly three quarters of drivers saying that owning a car was absolutely essential due to a lack of infrastructure and public transport in the region.

This was much higher than urban areas such as Dublin and Kildare, where fewer than half of motorists said the same.

Conor Faughan, an independent motoring expert for Carzone, described Donegal as a ‘car dependant county’:

psni accident
News

Emergency services at scene of serious crash in South Tyrone

11 February 2026
Marticommittee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward tells Oireachtas committee he built a DCB campaigner’s home in 1999

11 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-10 183757
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Mac Lochlainn slates Government approach to asylum seekers

11 February 2026
milford public services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council praised for prompt action on Rockhill Road

11 February 2026
Advertisement

