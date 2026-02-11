Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Meehan says Housing Minister must intervene in Lough Fern Heights impasse

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told 31 families are in need of housing in Milford, while 17 houses at Lough Fern Heights are lying empty.

Cllr Declan Meehan told members the houses were to have been acquired by an Approved Housing Body, but that hasn’t been done because of a disagreement over price. A previous deal with Donegal County Council broke down for similar reasons some time ago.

Cllr Meehan says the council should now write directly to Minister James Brown asking for all possible avenues be examined to allow the houses be brought into use.

He believes ministerial intervention is now necessary………….

