New Radius Housing development completed in Derry

A new development from Radius Housing has been completed at Daisyfield Court on the Letterkenny Road in Derry.

This development is comprised of townhouses and apartments which will be able to house up to 114 people.

The £8.25m has been delivered in partnership with developers GEDA and provides a mix of family and accessible accommodation including:

12 three-person, two-bedroom townhouses

12 three-person, two-bedroom Category 1 apartments

8 three-person, two-bedroom apartments

4 two-person, one-bedroom apartments

2 two-person, one-bedroom wheelchair accessible apartments and

2 three-person, two-bedroom wheelchair accessible apartments.