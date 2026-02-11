Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New Radius Housing development completed in Derry

A new development from Radius Housing has been completed at Daisyfield Court on the Letterkenny Road in Derry.

This development is comprised of townhouses and apartments which will be able to house up to 114 people.

The £8.25m has been delivered in partnership with developers GEDA and provides a mix of family and accessible accommodation including:

12 three-person, two-bedroom townhouses

12 three-person, two-bedroom Category 1 apartments

8 three-person, two-bedroom apartments

4 two-person, one-bedroom apartments

2 two-person, one-bedroom wheelchair accessible apartments and

2 three-person, two-bedroom wheelchair accessible apartments.

Ed minister
News, Top Stories

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton to visit Donegal schools

11 February 2026
632615522_1304136455082036_2156454687318866991_n
News, Top Stories

Progress made but fight continues for Donegal–Dublin medical airlink – Donegal Cancer Flights and Services

11 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, February 11th

11 February 2026
Photo 1 (1)
News, Top Stories

New Radius Housing development completed in Derry

11 February 2026
Advertisement

