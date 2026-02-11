Official London base for Finn Harps supporters

Finn Harps FC have announced that supporters living in London now have an official base, with Sheephaven’s Bay in Camden confirmed as the headquarters of the newly formed Finn Harps London Supporters Club.

The move provides a dedicated home for Donegal people and Harps fans living in London to come together for match night screenings, club events, and social gatherings, further strengthening the connection between the Ballybofey club and its overseas support.

Finn Harps, founded in 1954, has long enjoyed strong backing from the Donegal diaspora, particularly in the UK, with many of the club’s 2000+ strong members residing across the Irish Sea. The establishment of an official London supporters club is seen as another positive step in maintaining close ties with supporters who continue to follow the club from abroad.

Sheephaven’s Bay is one of London’s best-known Irish pubs and has a strong tradition of supporting Irish sport. Located close to Camden Town Underground station, the venue has become a popular meeting point for Irish communities across the city.

Finn Harps International Commercial Officer Damien Gillespie told club media: “I’ve lived in various locations across London since 1988 and you don’t have to go too far to bump into someone from Donegal or with Donegal connections. I’ve always had very strong connections with the Donegal community in London having played for the Tir Chonaill Gaels for a number of years managing to win 2 London and 2 British championships. Coincidentally, I did play for London against Donegal in the early 2000s and managed to score a few points!

When Ian became chairperson he asked would I help run a fundraiser for the stadium project in London. Again with the support of the Donegal Association, their Chairman at the time Tony Mc Fadden and our special guest Shay Given we ran a very successful event. During this time I was struck by the level of support for Finn Harps among the Donegal community in London. Since then that link has only strengthened, with Finn Harps supporting the Donegal Association’s annual charity dinner dance and golf days, we’ve had amazing support from the current Chairman Mark Monagle and the committee.

Fast forward to 2026 and the start of the new season, I wanted to set up a supporters club in London to give all Finn Harps supporters from Donegal and the opportunity to meet weekly. Being from Ballybofey myself and representing the club in my youth, I’ve always held Harps close to me despite living in London for so long. My good friend Ciaran Greene, who is heavily involved with North London Shamrocks GAA club also shares my passion as an ex player for Finn Harps so we decided to get together to kick start the idea.

League of Ireland TV shows all Finn Harps games live at 19:45 on Friday nights throughout the season. We have fantastic commentary on our home games by our very own board members Paddy Mc Daid and Rory White. We wanted a central London venue so supporters from all over London can connect. Pat could not have had a warmer reception on the idea of streaming Finn Harps games live on a Friday night. The pub is super lively, multi screens and used by a wide range of sports fans and celebrities, (you will have to come and join the supporters club to find out who the famous people are!) We’re excited to welcome the Donegal community in London starting this Friday night as Harps kick off their season away to Athlone.”

Pat Logue, landlord of the Sheephaven’s Bay spoke of his delight that a London supporters club was to be established, “I started following Finn Harps aged 11, around 1974 when they won the FAI Cup. Although the colour televisions were just after coming out, I watched it at home in black and white. The following year, a bus from Carrigart was arranged and we started going up to Ballybofey every second Sunday to watch the games.This continued for around five years with many highlights including the European Wednesday afternoon games, where I would walk out of school in Milford at lunchtime (nervously looking around in case any of the nuns or teachers had spotted me).Those were exciting times and watching Aberdeen, Everton and Derby come to Finn Park were great memories,and the return legs would be listened to on the radio with Phillip Green I vividly recall.

As I got older, I seemed to drift towards the GAA after that but always would look out to see how the Harps got on and that has continued to this day. I’m excited now after 50 years have passed, to have a chance to meet up with the younger and older members of the Harps supporters based here in London to watch and talk about the games and support the fantastic work going on behind the scenes. Fingers crossed we get a crowd organised and plan a trip, take in a game or two at Finn Park and revisit the Navenny grill for a bag of chips like we used to do in the Seventies.”

Ciaran Greene added “I’m delighted to help launch the Finn Harps London supporters club with Damien. Having played for the club for a period in my younger days I believe with Kevin Mc Hugh and Ian Harkin and the brilliant loyal people behind the club we can get the club back where it belongs. The level of players that are coming through the youth structure now is a testament to the work that is being done. I hope that we can finally get the new stadium over the line and get the club back into the top division once again.

My earliest memories are travelling up to Finn Park watching Charlie McGeever’s legendary teams and the great cup run of 1999 watching my childhood heroes like Jonathan Speak, Shane Bradley and Jonathan Minnock. We have the talent in Donegal to get back to these levels so I’m looking forward to helping in any way that we can in the UK. Good luck to the lads for the year ahead and hopefully we can get off to a good start this season.”

Finn Harps supporters in London are encouraged to come along this Friday to watch Harps take on Athlone Town at 7:45pm. New friends and supporters are also more than welcome to come and get involved!