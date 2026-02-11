Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Progress made but fight continues for Donegal–Dublin medical airlink – Donegal Cancer Flights and Services

The Donegal Cancer Flights & Services Committee met today with senior Department of Transport officials to discuss the Donegal–Dublin PSO air service.

In a statement posted online, they say officials now have a clearer understanding of the vital role the service plays for cancer patients and essential medical travellers.

The Department confirmed it will urgently engage with the airline to explore options.

A review of the service will be undertaken, though any changes depend on the airline’s cooperation.

A meeting with Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien is expected in the next fortnight.

The Committee says while progress has been made, the fight is far from over, and thanks local TDs for their ongoing support in protecting this medical lifeline.

